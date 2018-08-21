Coffee Creek residents sue golf course owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - The Coffee Creek Homeowner’s Association has filed a lawsuit against the current owners of what was once the Coffee Creek golf course.

The golf course has been closed for about a year and a half and the new owner, an investment company, wants to put in single-family homes, townhomes and some businesses.

The association and many homeowners want the company to maintain the property as a golf course.

But the attorney for the investment company says it’s unrealistic for the homeowners to expect the company to operate a bankrupt business.

The company is going before the Edmond Planning Commission Tuesday night to request a rezoning for the retail space they want to put in.