“I am so broken,” Teen dies after being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease 

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A teen who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease earlier this month has died, according to family members.

Christopher Bunch, a 14-year-old aspiring YouTube personality who was about to start his freshman year in high school, told his family his head started hurting after a football practice in early August.

"If anything, I was thinking he's probably just really dehydrated," Christopher's mom, Destiny Maynard, told WQAD.

His parents knew something was wrong when he spent the next 48 hours sleeping.

"His progression went from zero to 100 in a matter of four hours," said his father, Elijah Bunch.

Christopher was rushed to the ICU where he was diagnosed with ADEM disease, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, a rare autoimmune disease that rapidly attacks the brain and spinal cord.

WQAD reports Iowa doctors only see about six cases a year with Christopher's being the worst case yet.

Within a matter of hours, the teen stopped breathing on his own.

"From that point on, everything just spiraled downhill," Elijah said.

The family announced last week that Christopher died on August 14 at 1:02 p.m.

"I'm so happy we had 14 beautiful years with him, but I'm so mad that's all that we got," Elijah said.

He also posted to Facebook, saying "We are so upset to say this, but our gorgeous son Christopher Bunch has gone to be with God."