“I just want love and care,” Sharp teen hoping to find permanent family 

OKLAHOMA CITY – 15-year-old Gabe is an absolute gentleman with a lot of interests.

Fishing is one of his favorite things to do.

“It’s fun and it’s peaceful and it’s quiet, and helps you concentrate on things that’s going on,” he said.

Gabe, who just turned 15 in February, is a sharp teen who is about to be a junior in high school.

He’s a good student who wants to help others one day.

“I want to go to OU and play basketball. I want to be a nurse,” Gabe said.

He says he loves learning about the human body.

Gabe is really getting into fitness and nutrition, too. He says sushi is his favorite food.

Right now, he lives at a group home with nine other children. He says he really likes where he currently lives.

“We go to the outings. We do all of that fun stuff,” Gabe said. “Skating. I love skating!”

But, foster care isn’t always fun for Gabe.

He says he has a brother and sister who are being adopted separately from him.

“It makes me happy and sad at the same time, and it’s just part of life,” he said.

He would like a happy ending, too, with parents who will love him unconditionally.

And, he doesn’t mind what type of family he finds, just as long as he is treated with respect.

“I don’t care, really. I just want a family. I guess I’d say that. I just want love and care,” Gabe said.

For more information on adopting Gabe, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

