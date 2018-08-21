In the Kitchen with Scotty: Pithivier with spinach-goat cheese, chicken, potato

OKLAHOMA CITY – For this week’s segment on Rise & Shine, Chef Scotty knocked out a classic of French culinary marvel, the pithivier.
The pithivier is basically a stuffed pie using puff pastry. Sometimes sweet, sometimes savory, it can be made into smaller individual pies or as a larger pie for family/group settings. The idea is to fill your pithivier with a delicious filling of your choice, piled high in the center, enclosed in the puff pastry, and beautifully decorated (classically) with spiral ‘sunburst’ and scalloped edges.
Click here for the recipe.