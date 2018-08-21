In the Kitchen with Scotty: Pithivier with spinach-goat cheese, chicken, potato

OKLAHOMA CITY – For this week’s segment on Rise & Shine, Chef Scotty knocked out a classic of French culinary marvel, the pithivier.

The pithivier is basically a stuffed pie using puff pastry. Sometimes sweet, sometimes savory, it can be made into smaller individual pies or as a larger pie for family/group settings. The idea is to fill your pithivier with a delicious filling of your choice, piled high in the center, enclosed in the puff pastry, and beautifully decorated (classically) with spiral ‘sunburst’ and scalloped edges.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for the recipe.