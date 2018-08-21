× Inmate who walked away from correctional center while serving time for lewd proposals to a child back in custody

LEXINGTON, Okla. – An inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma correctional center is back in custody.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, correctional officers at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center noticed that 39-year-old Curtis Seals, Jr. was not present during the inmate count.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say he was present during the 6 a.m. inmate count, and they believe he walked away from the facility between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

ODOC officials confirmed to News 4 Tuesday morning that he is back in custody.

Seals is serving nine years in custody after being convicted of five counts of lewd or indecent propositions or acts to a child.