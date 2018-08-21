Judge denies emergency injunction on medical marijuana rules

NORMAN, Okla. — Emergency rules on medical marijuana will not be blocked, a district court judge ruled Tuesday.

After a two-hour hearing Tuesday morning at the Cleveland County Courthouse, Judge Michael Tupper denied an emergency injunction filed by the Bussett Legal Group. The motion was filed two weeks ago by attorney Rachel Bussett as an attempt to stop the operations on certain rules approved by the state Board of Health.

The petition claimed the rules exceeded the scope of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s authority, such as placing definitions on “physician” and physician-patient relationships.

The agency is represented by the office of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Judge Tupper agreed with the state’s response to the injunction, which stated the petitioners “will not suffer irreparable harm from enforcement of the rules.”

Bussett said even with the ruling Tuesday, this is not a complete loss.

“While the court didn’t grant the injunction today, the court did talk about the rules that we pointed out to say he did have some concerns on whether or not they had the authority to do what was put in there,” she said.

Applications for medical marijuana licenses will be made available online this weekend.