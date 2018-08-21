Luther teen finds pursuit suspect in truck, holds her at gunpoint until authorities arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - A Luther teen who went to feed his cattle found a chase suspect hiding out in his truck.

He didn't run away. Instead, he held her at gunpoint until police got there.

The teen actually helped end a run from the law and likely a string of nearby crimes.

It all started in a neighborhood on the northwest side of Edmond. Police say there`s been a rash of car burglaries in the area, so when a resident noticed somebody suspicious, they called authorities.

"We had an officer out in that area, saw the vehicle, got into pursuit with the vehicle," said Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department.

The suspect took off, speeding down country roads.

"At one point, our officer loses sight of the suspect vehicle, terminates the pursuit and then starts to see the vehicle again so re-engages," Wagnon said.

About 20 miles later, the suspect ditched the vehicle. Turns out, that vehicle was reported stolen out of Midwest City. While they recovered the vehicle, there was no sign of the suspect.

"Decides to get out of the car and run, so we had help from multiple agencies," she said. "Logan County, Oklahoma County, Luther PD, Air One out.'

After a couple of hours and no luck finding anyone - the search was called off.

But in the early morning hours - a surprise encounter for a Luther teen - who was heading out to feed cattle.

"Found this person in the back cab of their truck and held that person at gunpoint and called the police," said Wagnon.

A stroke of luck and good timing - lead to the eventual arrest.

"I think that our suspect was just as startled as the person who found her."

Edmond police do believe the suspect is the person they've been wanting to talk to in connection to recent car burglaries in northern Oklahoma and Southern Logan Counties.