Man arrested after drugs, homemade explosive found at Oklahoma home 

SPERRY, Okla. – After serving a search warrant at a home, investigators found several items, including a homemade explosive and drugs.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers served a search warrant at home near S 4th St. and W Main St. to look for drugs.

Meth, scales, firearms, a homemade explosive, and multiple pieces of evidence to indicate drugs sales were found.

William Peoples, Jr. was arrested on multiple complaints, including conspiracy to commit terrorism, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of bomb/explosives by a felon.