Man arrested on several complaints after investigation of inappropriate online behavior

OKMULGEE, Okla. – A man was arrested on several complaints after an investigation into inappropriate online behavior.

On August 20, investigators identified 24-year-old Steven Lindsey of Broken Arrow who was using a fake name and posing online as a 19-year-old male seeking out underage individuals.

During the investigation, Lindsey traveled to Okmulgee with the intention of meeting a 15-year-old girl in the parking lot of the Okmulgee Library. However, when he arrived, he was taken into custody by deputies.

He was booked into the Okmulgee County jail where he is being held on complaints of lewd or indecent acts or proposals to a minor, attempting to procure child pornography, and using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statutes.

A bond has not yet been set.