× Man speaking out about dangerous intersection after being hit by train

PERRY, Okla. — A man who suffered a concussion after being hit by a train is now speaking out because he said he received no warning that the train was coming.

Larry Cameron told News 4 that he was driving on Elm Street, over the BNSF train tracks in Perry, a few weeks ago.

He said the crossing arms came down on the second set of tracks, but not the first, which were right in front of him.

Cameron said he couldn’t see the train coming behind tall grass and when he did, it was too late.

Cameron received a concussion, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

He said the BNSF filed a claim with his insurance for damages to the train, and now he’s hoping for some resolution.

News 4 called BNSF and we have not heard back.