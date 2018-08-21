Officials: Manhunt underway following chase in Pottawatomie County

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are searching for at least one suspect following a reported burglary and chase.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials in Pottawatomie County received a call about suspicious activity at a home in a rural area.

When authorities arrived at the home, they spotted three alleged suspects running from the home.

Officials say they were able to take one man into custody, but two other suspects jumped into a pickup and fled the scene.

While trying to get away, the truck ended up crashing into a pond. A dive team was able to pull the truck from the waters, but the alleged suspects were not inside the vehicle.

Authorities say 32-year-old Travis Maxwell Pate was the one suspect taken into custody at the scene.