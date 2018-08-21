× Oklahoma City-based company hosting job fair to hire 70 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City-based oil and gas control equipment manufacturer is seeking to hire dozens of new employees.

Kimray announced that it will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

During the job fair, company officials will be trying to fill more than 70 positions in machining, assembly, engineering and administration.

“This is a great opportunity to join a team that is making a difference,” said Shad Glass, executive vice president at Kimray. “We are proud to foster a culture which allows employees to share ideas, support colleagues and give back to their community.”

Pay starts at $14.50 an hour, and employees receive a competitive benefits package.

Click here for more information or to apply online.