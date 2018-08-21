Oklahoma City named one of the worst cities for mosquitoes

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people enjoy the summer sun and the heat, a common pest tends to ruin even the most fun-loving get-togethers.

If you’ve lived in Oklahoma for a while, you know that mosquitoes can be a big problem during the summer months.

Now, a pest control company is releasing its findings regarding the worst cities in the United States for mosquitoes.

Terminix says it used service data from 300 cities to determine the places where residents requested mosquito services the most last year.

The company released its list of the ’25 cities buzzing with mosquitoes.’

  1. Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas
  2. New York City, New York
  3. Washington, D.C.
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Los Angeles, California
  6. Atlanta, Georgia
  7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  8. Memphis, Tennessee
  9. Chicago, Illinois
  10. Baltimore, Maryland
  11. Miami, Florida
  12. San Antonio, Texas
  13. Orlando, Florida
  14. Nashville, Tennessee
  15. Tampa, Florida
  16. San Francisco, California
  17. Boston, Massachusetts
  18. Little Rock, Arkansas
  19. Mobile, Alabama
  20. Austin, Texas
  21. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  22. Detroit, Michigan
  23. Jacksonville, Florida
  24. Indianapolis, Indiana
  25. Phoenix, Arizona.

Last year, Oklahoma County had seven confirmed cases of West Nile Virus, but no fatalities.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and numbness. People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.

To prevent mosquitoes near your home:

  • Dump standing water from bird baths, tires, flower pots, and toys
  • Keep swimming pools clean and free of stagnant water
  • Refresh your pet’s water bowl daily
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants when working outside
  • Use a repellent containing DEET
  • Clean clogged gutters
  • Make sure window screens are in good repair.