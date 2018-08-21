Oklahoma City named one of the worst cities for mosquitoes

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people enjoy the summer sun and the heat, a common pest tends to ruin even the most fun-loving get-togethers.

If you’ve lived in Oklahoma for a while, you know that mosquitoes can be a big problem during the summer months.

Now, a pest control company is releasing its findings regarding the worst cities in the United States for mosquitoes.

Terminix says it used service data from 300 cities to determine the places where residents requested mosquito services the most last year.

The company released its list of the ’25 cities buzzing with mosquitoes.’

Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas New York City, New York Washington, D.C. Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California Atlanta, Georgia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois Baltimore, Maryland Miami, Florida San Antonio, Texas Orlando, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Tampa, Florida San Francisco, California Boston, Massachusetts Little Rock, Arkansas Mobile, Alabama Austin, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Detroit, Michigan Jacksonville, Florida Indianapolis, Indiana Phoenix, Arizona.

Last year, Oklahoma County had seven confirmed cases of West Nile Virus, but no fatalities.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and numbness. People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.

To prevent mosquitoes near your home:

Dump standing water from bird baths, tires, flower pots, and toys

Keep swimming pools clean and free of stagnant water

Refresh your pet’s water bowl daily

Dress in long sleeves and pants when working outside

Use a repellent containing DEET

Clean clogged gutters

Make sure window screens are in good repair.