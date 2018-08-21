Oklahoma officer injured after struggle with suspect

<iframe style="max-width: 100%;" src="http://www.kxii.com/templates/2015_Sub_Video_Share?contentObj=491308991" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no">

DURANT, Okla. – An officer in Durant was injured after struggling with a suspect who fled police.

On Monday afternoon, police pulled over Marcus Campbell for having an expired license plate. However, Campbell fled police and led them on a chase through Durant to his home.

When officers attempted to get him out of the vehicle, a fight ensued.

“In that ensuing struggle, the officers and that subject went down to the ground,” said Durant Police Chief David Houser. “At that point, Lt. Wyrick hit her head on something in the struggle and was knocked unconscious.”

Campbell was arrested on several charges, including aggravate assault and battery on a peace officer.

Lt. Wyrick was taken to the hospital to be treated and has since been released, but it could take weeks for her to recover.

According to KXII, in a Facebook post, Lt. Wyrick said she fractured her neck in two places, but believes she won’t have surgery.