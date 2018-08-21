OSBI: One person dead, one taken to hospital after shooting in Hughes County

SPAULDING, Okla. – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Spaulding.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened at 3926 N S 369 Rd in Hughes County around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
OSBI confirms one person is dead, while another was airlifted to the hospital.
Authorities have not released other details.
