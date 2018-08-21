Police hoping to identify man in photo after phone found at crime scene

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who may know something about an alleged robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

Last Friday, officials say a man robbed a woman and stole her prescription medication as she was walking out of her doctor’s office near N.W. 23rd St. and Villa.

Police say the victim attempted to chase after the alleged suspect, but he still got away from her.

However, they say he left something behind for investigators.

As he was running, authorities say he dropped his phone, which was recovered by officers.

Police were able to go through the photos on the phone, and hope to identify a man who may know something about the robbery.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man with brown hair, standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 180 pounds.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.