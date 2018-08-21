Police investigating alleged package theft in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing a package from a victim’s home in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Aug. 8, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of S.W. 57th St. following the theft of a package.

The victim told police that an Amazon package was delivered to her home and placed in her mailbox, but that a woman stole the package about an hour after it was delivered.

Authorities were able to review surveillance footage from the victim’s house and spotted the alleged suspect.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.