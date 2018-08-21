Police looking for missing woman last seen in NW Oklahoma City; Family members concerned

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a missing 37-year-old woman who was last seen in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities responded to a home near NW 31st and Portland Ave on August 18 around 9:35 p.m. in reference to a missing person report.

Gloria Catherine Musick’s husband told police he had not seen her since shortly before midnight on August 18 before he went to bed.

He says his wife has never wandered off before and does not go out often.

Her vehicle was still at their home, along with her purse, cell phone and cigarettes. Musick’s husband said she never leaves their home without those items.

It is unknown what she was last wearing or whether she is in danger.

Officials say she has tattoos of three trees on her back.