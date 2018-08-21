“She is one of those teachers that goes above and beyond,” Konawa science teacher honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KONAWA, Okla. - Science can be a challenging subject for many students, but Patty Wilson does everything she can to make sure that her students at Konawa High School get the most out of her classes.

"She is really a great teacher. I've had her since freshman year. She really helps those out with a lot of stuff, especially this class is really difficult" says Haley Soto, a student at Konawa High School.

Lab results can reveal surprising details about microbes and other organisms, but a microscope couldn't prepare Wilson for her latest surprise.

She was nominated for KFOR's 'Thankful 4 Teachers' campaign by her daughter, Megan Davenport, who is also a teacher.

"My mother is truly the most selfless and deserving educator I know and continues to make dreams a reality for all her students," she wrote in her nomination.

Recently, Wilson was surprised with a check for $5,000 from KFOR and Air Comfort Solutions.

"Congratulations, Patty for being nominated. Air Comfort Solutions ownership believes that everyone in this room has been or will be influenced by a teacher at some point in their lives. I know I have," said Jason White, former OU quarterback with Air Comfort Solutions.

"Thank you very much, this is for my kids," Wilson said. "You guys are all my kids."

In addition to all of her work in the classroom, Wilson also helped re-establish the school's National Honor Society and even helped start an Earth Day event, according to Konawa High School Principal Karis Reavis.

"She did all the organizing, all the food, and got it scheduled and getting the students prepared for it. She is one of those teachers that goes above and beyond," said Reavis.

'Thankful 4 Teachers' is sponsored by Air Comfort Solutions.