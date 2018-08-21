× The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program Continues

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – There is still time for residents in Oklahoma County to schedule an appointment for this year’s Angel Tree program through The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma social services office located at 1001 N. Pennsylvania in Oklahoma City.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program helps families with children, ages 0 to 12, and senior citizens, ages 62 and greater, by providing Christmas assistance. Last year, over 2,000 Angels received Christmas assistance through The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma’s Angel Tree program. Appointment letters will be available through Thursday, August 30th:

Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In order to receive Christmas assistance from The Salvation Army, individuals must bring a photo ID to collect an appointment letter and proof of residency (current gas or electric bill, lease agreement, or notarized letter from the individual with whom one is staying).

Residents of Oklahoma County and residents of ZIP codes 73159, 73165 and 73170 of Cleveland County may come during the stated hours to receive an appointment letter.

For more information and the latest updates, please contact The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma at 405-246-1100.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Nearly 183,000 Oklahomans receive assistance from The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 83 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyokcac.org. The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Central Oklahoma.