Traffic alert: Power lines down on vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers are being encouraged to avoid an intersection in northwest Oklahoma City after power lines came down on a vehicle in the area.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a report of downed power lines near N.W. 143rd and N. Council Rd.
Officials determined that the power lines came down on a vehicle in the area.
Authorities say they were forced to close Council Rd. in both directions in order to clear the scene.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and use caution.
35.467560 -97.516428