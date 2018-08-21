Unique buck to be on display in Oklahoma City at wildlife conservation headquarters

OKLAHOMA CITY – A unique buck that was poached in 2015 will soon be on display at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation headquarters in Oklahoma City.

In the fall of 2015, game wardens made an arrest for a unique buck poached in the Cherokee/Adair counties area.

The buck was nicknamed by locals as “Patches” “because of it’s piebald coloration.” It is now in the process of becoming a permanent part of a display that will be a part of the ODWC headquarters remodel in Oklahoma City.

The public will be able to view the buck when the headquarters building reopens late this year.