Vandals cause Purcell splash pad to shut down

PURCELL, Okla. - The splash pad in Purcell is not working anymore after vandals destroyed the control box, cut wires to the sprinkler system and damaged the picnic area, and neighbors are fed up.

At last check, the suspects have not been caught and people who live near-by are upset.

“It breaks my heart. I love that park,” said a concerned neighbor.

“I thought it was a pretty senseless act, said David Rogez, a Purcell resident. “There's no excuse for it.”

A community coming together to find out who destroyed their park and splash pad.

“So many kids enjoy that and adults,” said a neighbor. “You see adults under the sprinklers too and it's just been a wonderful place because we really don't have a swimming pool in Purcell anymore.”

The city says this isn't the first time this has happened.

In the past, people messed with the park's picnic area.

“Most of that stuff has been repaired,” said Ted Cox, the Mayor of Purcell. “This by far is the most significant damage they've done. Tearing up some sprinklers here and the control system of the splash pad.”

Neighbors say Red Hill Park is a place they go to make memories with their family.

“That`s one of their favorite places to go,” said a neighbor. “Let`s go to the splash pad. Let`s go to the splash pad.”

Cox says insurance should cover some of the cost but it will still be an expensive repair.

“I was very angry,” said Cox. “I mean, we`ve had some vandalism of the pavilions up there. It`s just one of those things that it`s upsetting when a handful of people keep kids and citizens from enjoying something that the city wanted to provide to the public.”

Residents say the vandalism has to stop and they just want to know why it keeps happening.

“I have no idea, especially in this part of town, a residential area, why they would come here for that sort of thing,” said Rogez.

the city says they are checking to see if any neighbors have surveillance video of potential suspects wondering the neighborhood over the weekend.

If you have any information, call Purcell police.