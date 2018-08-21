“We’re getting kind of shaky,” Lawton organization asking for help as food pantry runs low

LAWTON, Okla. – As the school year kicks off for families across the state, one local organization says it is concerned about helping families in need in the coming weeks.

Officials with the Salvation Army in Lawton say they have seen an increase in the number of families needing assistance in the last few months.

“We were doing about 40 to 45 families per month, but in the last three months we’ve been doing about 90 to 110,” said Major David Robinson, with the Lawton Salvation Army.

As a result of the increase, the food pantry is suffering.

“When I walked through here on Friday and saw the shelves were almost bare, I said, ‘Hey, how are we looking on food?’ And I got the report… We’re getting kind of shaky,” Robinson told KSWO. “That’s time when the lights start going off, the whistles start going off. We need to start moving now and not wait until we’re completely out of food.”

If the food runs out, the Salvation Army says it will be forced to turn families away and send them elsewhere.

Organizers are asking residents around Lawton to drop off donations of canned goods, peanut butter, spaghetti, beans and rice.