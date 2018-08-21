Wiz Khalifa show in Oklahoma City canceled due to “production issues”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans of a popular rap artist will have to wait to see him perform after his concert in Oklahoma City was suddenly canceled.

Originally, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd were scheduled to perform at the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City on Friday, Aug. 24.

However, DCF Concerts recently announced that the concert has been canceled.

“Unfortunately, your upcoming [Wiz Khalifa]/ Rae Sremmurd event at the Zoo Amphitheatre was cancelled. Due to unforeseen production issues, the OKC show on the Dazed & Blazed Tour is being cancelled,” a note on DCF Concerts website read.

Officials say they are already refunding tickets that were purchased with a credit card.

However, if you purchased a ticket using cash at a Buy For Less, Uptown Grocery store or Smart Saver, you will have to mail in your tickets with your full name and mailing address.

Tickets purchased with cash should be sent to:

Etix Customer Support, Attn. Customer Support Department

909 Aviation Pkwy, Suite 900

Morrisville, NC 27560.

“A refund check will be processed and mailed back to you within thirty days of receipt. All cash customers must mail original, fully intact ticket(s) in order to receive a refund,” the message read.

When News 4 asked for more information about why the concert was canceled, DCF Concerts simply said that it was “due to production issues.”