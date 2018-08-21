Woman charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal hit-and-run accident

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A woman is now facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

On August 18 around 3:15 p.m., Bartlesville police were called to a scene in reference to a “serious accident.”

According to a report, the accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle that fled the scene.

The Examiner-Enterprise reports 79-year-old Cleo “Cotton” Lewis was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, but died shortly after arriving. Officials say he had “succumbed to injuries obtained from the defendant’s actions.”

48-year-old Millie Thompson was found a short time later, along with her vehicle which “contained damage” that “appeared to be new.”

Thompson told police her son had hit a curb, causing the damage.

However, police found “gray colored hair,” the same as Lewis’, “inside the cooling guard.” They also say the motorcycle next to Thompson’s vehicle “lined up.”

Thompson was charged with first-degree manslaughter. She also faces one count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.