Woman found in submerged car was member of Oklahoma Air National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning more information about a woman whose body was found inside a car in the North Canadian River, near Lake Overholser.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a possible traffic fatality, and responded to the area near N.W. 39th and Council.

Two people told police that they witnessed a driver lose control and drive into the river, where the vehicle sank. They said they did not see anyone come out of the vehicle.

Fire crews were unable to locate the vehicle due to the time of day and the deep, murky waters.

The vehicle was recovered Saturday afternoon and authorities found the body of 20-year-old Marissa Martinez.

According to a police report, Martinez was traveling westbound on US Highway 66 in the inside lane when she departed the roadway and collided with a concrete center median. She then attempted to correct by steering right and rotated in a clockwise direction, traveling across the roadway and into the North Canadian River.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma Air National Guard confirmed that Martinez was one of their own.

"Our thoughts go out to Airman Basic (AB) Martinez's family," a statement read.

Martinez was a member of the 137th Special Operations Wing with the Oklahoma Air National Guard.