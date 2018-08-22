3 women arrested after allegedly stealing from metro mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three women allegedly stole from metro mall while police were also in the mall investigating a theft ring.

“They were investigating a ring that had apparently caused over $80,000 worth of theft from various retailers here in the metro,” said Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City police. “While they were there, actually the shoplifters, they believe they were part of that ring, happened to come in, had shoplifted several items.”

Chamiah Daniels, Tashay McNack and Kernisha Meadows were busted, arrested in the parking lot.

The trio allegedly stole from a shoe store and Victoria’s Secret and face charges of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and committing a pattern of criminal offenses.

Police are trying to determine if the theft ring is connected to recent crimes at Quail Springs and other stores.

Penn Square said in a statement:

“We would like to commend the Oklahoma City Police Department for their quick work and response in the apprehension of the suspects. In cooperation with the local authorities, we remain committed to providing a safe, quality shopping environment to all our shoppers and mall employees.”