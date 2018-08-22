Ball and dice games arrive in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Ball and dice games went live Friday at many casinos in Oklahoma. That’s the day the tribes got the necessary approval from the Department of the Interior for the changes to their compacts with the state to allow the games.

At The Grand Casino in Shawnee, they were ready to go as soon as they got the approval and went live with the games at 6 that night.

The casino already had forms of roulette and craps, but they had to use cards to play the games. Now, players can throw actual dice when playing craps and the casino uses an actual ball for roulette.

Casino officials said players are enjoying the more Vegas-like experience.