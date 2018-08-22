Cowboy Coach Says Cornelius Will Need Time to Settle in at Quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State will be going with fifth year senior Taylor Cornelius as their starting quarterback when the Cowboys open the season August 30 at home against Missouri State.

It will be Cornelius' first start for the Cowboys, but his experience in the system will no doubt help him deal with the magnitude of the moment.

Still, OSU head coach Mike Gundy cautions Cornelius won't be at the same level of former quarterback Mason Rudolph right out of the gate, and stresses he'll probably have some struggles in the first month of the season as he gets comfortable in the starting role.