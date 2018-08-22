Former board president of Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa charged with embezzlement

TULSA, Okla. – A former board president of the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa has been charged for allegedly embezzling money from the organization.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter charged Jamie Harper with 19 counts of embezzlement and one count of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses.

Officials say the investigation began after a complaint was filed by a member of the organization’s board. The complaint alleged that Harper was making misrepresentations regarding the organization’s finances.

“The facts of this case are disheartening,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Harper was entrusted to provide leadership and to ensure the money donated to the organization was going to enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome, not enrich herself. My office will not tolerate anyone who tries to take advantage of charities that provide vital resources to those in need or defraud those who want to support that mission. I am proud of the collaboration between the board members of the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa and our team that enabled the bringing of these charges. We will do everything we can to ensure this money is returned to benefit those who need it.”

After reviewing Harper’s personal bank records, investigators say she deposited 25 checks made payable to the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa, totaling more than $9,000.

If convicted, she faces fines and prison time.