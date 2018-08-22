Former Little Axe bus driver charged with lewd molestation

LITTLE AXE, Okla. – A former Little Axe bus driver has been charged following allegations of lewd acts with a child.

Authorities say the investigation began after learning about the allegations on July 26 regarding 40-year-old Billy Wayne Vuncannon.

At the time, officials say Vuncannon was employed as a bus driver with Little Axe Public Schools. Norman authorities say the case does not involve any students who attend Little Axe Public Schools.

Earlier this month, Vuncannon was arrested by Norman police on one count of lewd acts with a child and four counts of forcible sodomy.

According to online court records, Vuncannon was officially charged with one count of forcible sodomy and two counts of lewd molestation/ indecent proposal to a child under 16.

Jay Thomas, the superintendent of Little Axe Public Schools, told News 4 that Vuncannon resigned from his position with the school district.