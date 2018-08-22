Inmate considered to be “armed and dangerous” still on the run after walking away from Oklahoma correctional facility 

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say one inmate is back in custody and another is still on the run after they both walked away from a correctional facility.

According to KXII, Randy Jones and Jesse Rapan walked away from the Mack Alford Correction Facility in Stringtown, Oklahoma, on Wednesday morning.

Jones, who is serving time for numerous charges including burglary in the second degree, larceny and eluding a police officer, was later caught and taken back into custody.

However, officials say Rapan is still on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is also serving time for many charges including offensive weapon in the felony and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.

The sheriff’s office says Rapan was noticed to be missing around 1 a.m.

They say if you see Rapan, do not approach him.

Call authorities if you have any information.