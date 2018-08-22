Inmate who walked away from correctional facility back in custody

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility is back in custody.

On Wednesday morning, authorities say Randy Jones and Jesse Rapan walked away from the Mack Alford Correction Facility in Stringtown.

Jones, who is serving time for numerous charges including second-degree burglary, larceny and eluding a police officer, was later caught and taken back into custody.

However, officials said Rapan was still on the run.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials say Mack Alford Correctional Center staff and Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations agents had located Rapan near the facility.

He is serving time for many charges including possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.