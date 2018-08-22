Kyler Murray named starting quarterback for Sooners’ season opener

NORMAN, Okla. – Lincoln Riley, head coach of University of Oklahoma’s football team, announced that Kyler Murray will be the starting quarterback for the Sooners’ season opener.

Murray will be backed up by Austin Kendall for the September 1 game against Florida Atlantic.

Kyler Murray named the starting quarterback for the season opener against Florida Atlantic. ➡️ https://t.co/SBkATXrap8 pic.twitter.com/qQYF1QrExm — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 22, 2018

Riley told both quarterbacks Wednesday morning of the decision.

“Kyler did a really nice job in camp,” said Riley. “It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren’t a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead. “We feel like we’ve got a great quarterback tandem there and we’re really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We’re excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU.”

Murray, from Allen, Texas, was the backup last season to Baker Mayfield.

Click here for more.