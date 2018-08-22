× Little Axe school put on lock-down, no threat found

LITTLE AXE, Okla. – Little Axe high school was put on lock-down this afternoon after the school received reports of a weapon inside a car in the parking lot.

The Norman Police Department thoroughly searched the grounds of the school, but could not find the threat.

Little Axe says they have kept extra security on campus as an extra precaution.

School officials say the elementary school will be dismissed as usual.

Buses will also be on schedule.

However, middle and high school will have a different dismissal than normal.

“All [high school] drivers and middle school students who ride with high school students will go to the gymnasium at 3:05 where they will wait until buses are away from campus. At that time, drivers and middle school students riding with high school drivers will be released from the gym in an orderly fashion.”