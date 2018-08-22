Man taken into custody following hours-long standoff in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man was taken into custody following a standoff in Delaware County.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation at a home near Eucha, Oklahoma.

According to FOX 23, as officers were wrapping up the scene, a man in a vehicle pulled up.

When police tried to flag him down, the man fled the scene and a pursuit began.

The chase ended when the man, later identified as 44-year-old Gary Miller, crashed the car. He reportedly pulled out the gun and fired at deputies. No deputies were hit, but it was unclear at the time whether Miller suffered an injury.

FOX 23 reports Miller then ran into the woods and then back to the home where a woman, possibly Miller’s girlfriend or fiance, was allegedly held hostage, but police are investigating whether she was there on her own free will.

KJRH reports a woman and several children were in the house, but Miller let them go.

The standoff ended around 2 a.m. Wednesday when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team fired gas canisters into the home, along with releasing a K9 officer.

Miller was taken into custody. He was treated for dog bites and a gunshot wound to the hand.