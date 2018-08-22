× Metro man arrested after threatening emergency crews with weapon

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA and fire crews were threatened with a weapon by a man who called 911 needing medical help for his wife.

It happened just after 7 on Wednesday morning at a home near NW Expressway and Rockwell.

Fire crews told News 4 they were assisting EMSA with a check welfare call.

When they arrived on scene, fire officials said the man who called 911 for his wife became belligerent and aggressive toward crews as they lifted her onto a stretcher. At one point, he made it known he had a pistol case on him, which he later revealed to fire crews only had a knife inside.

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded and arrested 54-year-old Eric Peters on scene on a charge of assault and battery on medical personnel.

Police confiscated several other weapons from Peters’ home, including an AR-15.

Police confirmed there were no injuries.