Nominations sought for ‘Most Valuable Coach’ program

OKLAHOMA CITY – A national wireless carrier is going across the nation to find the best coaches in the country.

U.S. Cellular is kicking off its ‘Most Valuable Coach’ program to honor current coaches of K-12 school-affiliated sports teams who inspire players and others around them.

At the end of the program, judges will choose three winning coaches to receive a donation of $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 to help their school. The first place coach will also receive a Samsung tech prize package for their school.

Oklahoma City residents are encouraged to nominate their favorite coach who has made a profound impact on them, their team or community.

“U.S. Cellular recognizes the commitment from coaches who connect to the good in all of us, and wants to celebrate the incredible work they’re doing in their communities,” said Jeff Heeley, director of sales, corporate-owned channel for U.S. Cellular in Oklahoma. “We’re looking forward to hearing inspiring stories about the great coaches in Oklahoma City.”

Nominations are being accepted until Monday, Sept. 10.

The Top 50 coaches will be announced on Sept. 18, which will kick off the beginning of public voting to help select the Final 15 coaches.