× Officials: Oklahoma School for the Deaf closes after receiving second phone call

SULPHUR, Okla. – Authorities with an Oklahoma school say they have received a second suspicious phone call in less than a week.

On August 16, the Oklahoma School for the Deaf shut down its campus after receiving a phone call at 12:22 p.m. threatening “grave danger” to anyone associated with a school employee unless that person is fired within 48 hours.

The FBI was immediately contacted by school officials.

Sulphur police and investigators with the Department of Public Safety traced the number that left the message to a man in Los Angeles, California.

Sulphur Police Chief David Shores says the FBI found the man, who later confessed to making the phone call, but that he did not intend to actually hurt anyone.

“We got to protect the public, protect the kids, so yes, anytime you have a threat you have to take it seriously,” Shores said.

Officials said they were waiting for records before sending the case to the district attorney’s office. However, they said the man would not be arrested unless charges were filed.

Now, school leaders say that they have received a second phone call from the man.

“The Oklahoma School [for] the Deaf temporarily shut down a second time as a precaution on August 22. The person who previously threatened the school called a second time. OSD is currently not in session. Law enforcement has been informed,” a release from the school read.

Fortunately, there are no students at the school at this time. Once students do arrive on campus, officials say there will be increased security in the area.

The nature of the phone call was not released.

Officials with the Oklahoma School for the Deaf say these closings are expensive and will affect the school’s budget.