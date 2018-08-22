× Oklahoma City company agrees to distribute $600,000 to alleged fraud victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City company has agreed to distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to victims of an alleged email fraud scheme.

Officials say Trevo, LLC. was founded by Mark and Holli Stevens in 2009 as a way to sell nutritional supplement juice. The multi-level marketing company is based in Oklahoma City, with its primary international office in Nigeria.

According to a civil forfeiture complaint filed in 2016, perpetrators of a number of email fraud schemes told multiple victims to send money to various bank accounts under Trevo’s control at Wells Fargo Bank and BancFirst.

In some instances, perpetrators pretended to strike up romantic relationships with victims, while they offered fictitious economic opportunities in others.

Earlier this month, the United States, Trevo and Trevo’s principals agreed to distribute $610,000 to six victims of the alleged frauds.

Since reaching a settlement, Trevo and its principals did not admit any involvement in wire fraud.