One man arrested, two others outstanding following Pottawatomie County manhunt

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – One man was arrested and two others are still outstanding after a manhunt started in Pottawatomie County Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials in Pottawatomie County received a call about suspicious activity at a home in a rural area.

When authorities arrived at the home, three suspects ran, however one man, 32-year-old Travis Maxwell Pate was taken into custody.

The two other suspects jumped into a truck, possibly stolen, and fled the scene.

While trying to get away, the truck ended up crashing into a pond. A dive team was able to pull the truck from the waters, but the alleged suspects were not inside the vehicle.

Officials are still searching for the two suspects.