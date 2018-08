Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team will have one of its tallest, if not THE tallest quarterback in school history this year when 6-6 senior Taylor Cornelius starts the season opener August 30 vs. Missouri State.

Behind Cornelius on the depth chart are 5-11 Dru Brown and 6-2 Spencer Sanders.

They don't quite have the advantages of height Cornelius does, but head coach Mike Gundy says height can be compensated for in other ways.