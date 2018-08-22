Police investigating after military veteran robbed at gunpoint before going to church

GAINESVILLE, Tex. – A man was robbed at gunpoint before going in to church over the weekend.

“He advised he had just parked his vehicle and was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by what was described to be a Hispanic male,” said Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.

According to KXII, the robber showed the 48-year-old military veteran a gun and then demanded his wallet, which had $60 inside.

Pastor Charlie Pickett with Real Life Church says he hopes the robber turns himself in.

“God loves this person just as much as he loves us, so this person is valuable to Christ and we’re just wanting him to be able to turn himself in,” he said.

Pickett says they will start being proactive and tell churchgoers to not park in the field. He also says this is the first time anything like this has happened at the church.

“We started using it for parking, obviously now we’re gonna have to start using some other areas in our church that we’ve set up that we won’t park there no more,” he said.

The man was not injured during the incident.

Gainesville police say if you have any information, give them a call.