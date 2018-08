× Silver Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 56-year-old man.

Jimmy Lanier was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Lanier was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a brown hat with writing on it and black shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.