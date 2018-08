PANAMA, Okla. – Panama police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who may have dementia.

Officials are looking for Mackie Dixon, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

His last known location is in Panama on August 7 around 4 p.m.

Police say he possibly has dementia, and has made statements of robbing a store or bank to be put in jail.

If you have any information, call police immediately.