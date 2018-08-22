× Silver Alert canceled for missing 82-year-old man with memory loss, high blood pressure

UPDATE: Charles Dorff was located in Atoka County and is safe with his family.

COAL COUNTY, Okla. – Official have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man.

The Coal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Charles Dorff, who left his home in Coalgate, Oklahoma, stating he was “going home.”

Dorff’s wife says he suffers from vascular memory loss from high blood pressure.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He wears glasses and has salt and pepper hair.

Dorff’s wife said he may be heading to the Oklahoma City or Dallas area.

He left in a white, 2010, two-door Hyundai with the Oklahoma tag BOD211.

If you have any information, call the Coal County Sheriff’s Office at 580-927-2121.