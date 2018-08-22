× Sooners Name Kyler Murray Starting Quarterback

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley named Kyler Murray as the Sooners’ starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Murray will start OU’s season opener on September 1 against Florida Atlantic.

Austin Kendall will be Murray’s backup.

Riley informed both quarterbacks of the decision on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Riley said, “Kyler did a really nice job in camp. It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren’t a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead.

“We feel like we’ve got a great quarterback tandem there and we’re really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We’re excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU.”

In seven games last season, Murray was 18-for-21 for 359 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Murray is a fourth year junior who transferred from Texas A&M after the 2015 season.

Murray was the ninth overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball draft in June.

He’s planning on starting his pro baseball career next spring and play just one more season of college football.