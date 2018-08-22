× Thunder Assistant to Have 76ers Legends Present Him for Hall of Fame

On Friday, September 7th, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Cheeks will have two significant names presenting him for enshrinement.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday Cheeks’ former Philadelphia 76ers coach Billy Cunningham and former Sixers teammate Julius Erving will present Cheeks for induction.

Both Cunningham and Erving are in the Hall of Fame and the three were part of the 76ers’ last NBA championship in 1982-83, when Cunningham led Philly to a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, with Cheeks dunking home the final points as time expired in Game 4 on the Lakers’ home court at the Forum.

Cheeks is fifth in the NBA in career steals and 13th in assists.

He was a four-time NBA All-Star and five-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team.