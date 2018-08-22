Two Muskogee daycare workers suspended after girl is severely injured

Warning: Some viewers may find the photo below to be graphic.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Two workers at a Muskogee daycare have been suspended after a little girl was severely injured.

According to Muskogee Now, representatives at the daycare told authorities the girl “ran into another child,” however police believe it is unlikely this happened due to the injuries the girl sustained.

The woman who runs the daycare, Opal Jimerson, called the child’s parents and said they were taking her to an urgent care because she had a “busted lip.” The urgent care told daycare workers the girl needed to be taken to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Muskogee Now reports the little girl’s eye socket was broken, and her lip was split through. The injuries will require her to have surgery, according to friends close to the family.

The daycare, Champions Daycare, remains open, and Jimerson said she has “no comment” after speaking with her attorney about the incident.

Lincoln Anderson with the Muskogee Police Department says two workers were suspended.

“DHS is involved. Other than that, all I can release at this time is that it’s still under investigation,” he said.